Susan Collins is collaborating with Democrats to defeat Texas’s ‘inhumane’ abortion law.

Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, said she is working with Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade and repeal the country’s most restrictive abortion law.

Early this month, Texas passed a legislation prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when most women aren’t even aware they’re pregnant, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The law was approved by the Supreme Court on a 5-4 decision. The Department of Justice sued Texas a few days later to stop the statute from being enforced.

At an event in Maine on Saturday, Republican Senator Susan Collins, who represents Maine, described the law as “extreme, brutal, and unconstitutional,” according to The Associated Press.

She claimed she’s working on a bill in Congress with two Democrats and one Republican to make Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationally, the “law of the land.”

Collins did not name the lawmakers with whom she is collaborating, but she stated that the bill would be introduced soon. Collins’ representative has been approached for more comment.

Collins stated last month that she would not support a bill backed by House Democrats that would prevent states from establishing abortion limits based on fetal viability.

The bill, according to Collins, would impair the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which safeguards a person’s right to practice their faith.

She told the Los Angeles Times, “I support codifying Roe.” “Unfortunately, the bill… goes much further. It would significantly undermine the current law’s conscious exceptions.”

Her remarks came as the inaugural Women’s March of the Biden administration drew women from all around the country to the streets.

Demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., chanting “my body, my choice.”

The Supreme Court begins a new term on Monday, following three selections by former President Donald Trump that consolidated conservative dominance of the court. The court will hear arguments in Mississippi’s attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade in December.

The Biden administration petitioned a federal judge to overturn the Texas statute on Friday.

At a hearing in Austin, lawyers for the Justice Department requested U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to temporarily halt the law, according to Reuters.

The lead attorney, Brian Netter, stated, “There is no dispute that a state may not prohibit abortions at six weeks under binding constitutional precedents.” This is a condensed version of the information.