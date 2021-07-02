Survivors on the beach don’t expect to be able to retrieve their belongings from the standing sections.

Survivors of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, do not expect to be able to retrieve their belongings from the remaining standing sections of the building, according to the Associated Press.

The majority of those who managed to flee lived in portions of the building that did not fall. They have no intention of returning to retrieve clothing, jewels, or other valuable items that were left behind. Hundreds of people have been displaced, and officials are considering measures to demolish the building’s remaining components outside of Miami.

According to Michael Capponi, head of the Florida-based group Global Empowerment Mission, “they are going to have to practically start all over again.” “Some of them are uninsured, and they’ve lost all they’ve worked for their entire lives.”

At least 18 individuals have died, while more than 140 remain unaccounted for. Many cars were lost in the underground parking garage of the complex, leaving some residents without transportation.

Susana Alvarez ran out from her residence on the 10th floor of Champlain Towers South, barely escaping with her life.

The 62-year-old stated, “I don’t have anything.” “I left in my pyjamas and with my phone.”

Officials indicated Thursday that all components of the structure that didn’t fall will most likely be demolished. The declaration came after hours of search and rescue activities were halted due to increasing evidence that the structure was potentially unstable.

Alvarez is still reeling from his ordeal. Since the crash a week ago, she hasn’t slept in a bed. Instead, she’s been sleeping in a chair, thinking of the victims who were unable to flee. The screams from that night are still audible to her.

“I lost everything,” Alvarez explained, “and it means nothing to me.”

Despite this, friends and even strangers have been assisting her in replacing what she has lost. Her friends gave her new clothes and a computer while she was living with them. Despite the fact that she had never called in, her prescription was refilled at an eyewear store. She also obtained the last condo in a 16-unit complex that was made available to Surfside survivors for free for the month of July.

It’s unclear how many people have been displaced, but those who have insurance should be able to reclaim some of their losses. This is a condensed version of the information.