Survivors of the Surfside Collapse are concerned that they may not receive enough insurance money, according to the judge overseeing the case.

Judge Michael Hanzman of the Miami-Dade Circuit Court observed, “There will likely not be enough to compensate everyone for what their claims may be.”

Hanzman also cautioned attorneys that whatever statements they make must be complete and unmistakable. “I’m not interested in assertions like ‘Hail Mary.’”

All tenants’ claims will most likely be consolidated into a single class action lawsuit, which will be filed in mid-August.

Hanzman said Wednesday that preserving evidence is crucial to determining why a Florida oceanfront condominium fell and to protecting the legal rights of victims and others.

The Champlain Towers South site will be turned over to a court-appointed receiver later this month, according to Miami-Dade County. Attorney Michael Goldberg, the receiver, said talks are ongoing about how experts like engineers will have access to the site and the building’s steel-and-concrete remnants, which are being held in a nearby warehouse.

At a hearing, Hanzman stated, “We are not going to be delaying this.” “Everyone will be able to conduct the investigations they require. We don’t want to end up in a situation where we’re accused of tampering with evidence.”

On June 24, a 12-story condo building in Surfside fell for unclear reasons, killing 98 people and displacing hundreds more. The cause of the collapse, which was one of the deadliest in US history, is still being investigated.

Family members of victims, unit owners, mortgage holders, and others filed claims claiming damages for their losses, which were heard remotely on Wednesday.

By knowing what happened at Champlain Towers South, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett believes specialists will be able to help officials avoid similar building disasters.

“It has to be done as soon as possible. “Lives are on the line,” Burkett added.

Sharon Schechter, a survivor who said she barely fled her 11th-floor home, expressed concern at the hearing that renters like herself would be left with little or nothing despite losing their belongings.

"I'm not sure where I stand." "I lost everything I had," says the narrator.