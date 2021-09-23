Surfside Victims’ Families Stand Firm Against Judge on Memorial Site; “We’re Not Going Away”

The family of the victims of the Surfside collapse have remained defiant in their fight against those who wish to build over the site of the collapse, including judicial officials who have stated that plans for a memorial would clash with the plot’s financial realities.

“We don’t pay attention to [the judge].” We pay attention to what we believe is the correct course of action. Here, we’re the families, and we’re the moral high ground. We are the ones who have suffered such a terrible loss. At a news conference on Thursday, Monica Iken, the creator of September’s Mission, said, “We’re the ones standing here suffering.” “The judge may be sympathetic, but we are the ones who are suffering. We are the ones who are forced to live with this nightmare on a daily basis.”

“We’re not leaving. “Did you notice this?” she stated, indicating to family members who had lost loved ones in the collapse on June 24. “These families aren’t leaving.”

Iken is spearheading the movement alongside Surfside families, who are fighting for a memorial to be built on the 1.88-acre parcel of ground where 98 people died three months ago. Iken lost her husband in the 9/11 attacks and advocated for the 9/11 memorial site.

Since the building’s fall, there has been much discussion over what will happen to the piece of land.

No municipal government can afford to purchase the waterfront property, and retaining a section of it for a monument would need persuading some condo owners to accept a lower settlement.

Families of victims gathered on Thursday to demand that a memorial be built where the Champlain Towers South formerly stood, chanting, “We do not build over their bodies.”

“It is unacceptable that the last place my son was alive be anything other than a memorial,” Ronita Felszer, who lost her 21-year-old son, said.

City officials have offered to erect a memorial in adjacent parks for the victims of the Surfside disaster, but the relatives of the victims have stated that they will not accept a memorial that is not near the site of the building fall.

Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister and brother-in-law in the collapse, told reporters on Thursday, "We ask for a memorial to be constructed on this place, and not one inch away." "We don't build over dead bodies here because we don't build over dead bodies.