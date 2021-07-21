Surfside victims and their families will receive $150 million in compensation at first, according to a judge.

Victims and families whose lives were disrupted by the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, will be compensated with a minimum of $150 million.

The announcement was given by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman during a hearing on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The court’s focus, according to Hanzman, has “always been the victims” and that their “rights will be protected.”

The $150 million figure includes the cost of insuring the Champlain Towers South building as well as the estimated profit from the sale of the land on which it stood. There have already been inquiries to buy the property for between $100 million and $110 million, according to court filings.

The compensation does not include any settlements from cases filed following the June 24 collapse. Hanzman stated on Wednesday that he is confident that “no stone will be left unturned” in the case.

At least 97 individuals have died as a result of the fall. Authorities have identified all but two of the fatalities.

In their search and recovery efforts, crews have cleared more than 20 million pounds of debris and concrete. The operation is nearing completion, according to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, who stated earlier this month.

On July 12, Burkett stated, “The search will continue until everyone trapped under the wreckage is rescued.” “It’s clear that this has evolved into much more than a decrepit construction site. It’s a holy place.”

Surfside Assistance is a website created by state and municipal governments to help Champlain Towers residents, survivors, and family members. Those with unmet requirements can use the website to apply for help. Donors and organizations can also learn how they can help.

The cause of the Champlain Towers South collapse is still being investigated by authorities.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) of the United States Department of Commerce is attempting to gather concrete and debris from the site and preserve it as evidence. On June 30, the institute announced that it would conduct a complete technical inquiry into the partial collapse.

While the cause of the collapse has yet to be confirmed, there have been multiple earlier structural warnings.

The New York Times reported in late June that a consultant evaluated the Champlain Towers South three years before it collapsed and saw evidence of “severe structural deterioration” to a. This is a condensed version of the information.