Surfside Update: Rescue Efforts Have Been Put on Hold Due to New Building Stability Concerns

A week after the Champlain Towers South condominium experienced a partial collapse that devastated the community, the search and rescue mission in Surfside, Florida, has been placed on hold.

On Thursday morning, officials reported that operations had been paused after multiple on-site structural engineers raised new worries about the building’s stability. According to them, the structure has been “significantly harmed.”

At a press conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “We were compelled to cease activities on the collapse in the early hours of the morning owing to structural concerns regarding the standing structure.” “Everything we can is being done to safeguard the safety of our first responders and to restart our search and rescue efforts as soon as it is safe to do so.”

County officials informed families who were still waiting for word on their lost loved ones prior to the conference.

Assessors are concerned that the six to twelve inches of displacement of a big column dangling from the structure could cause additional collapse and damage to the support columns, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky. He went on to say that there was no single factor that prompted the shift.

“We’ve been operating in a very, very dangerous environment,” Cominsky added, “so I couldn’t isolate it for one single incident.” “Our monitors [for structural faults]went off just last night, as we were actively producing our search and rescue efforts.”

Engineers will continue to monitor the structure during the break, according to officials, and are weighing all options. There has been no indication of when operations will resume.

The death toll was at 18 as of Thursday morning, with another 145 persons still missing. The victims range in age from four to ninety-two years old.

“We’re now standing united once again with this terrible revelation that children are the victims as well,” Levine Cava said on Wednesday after the bodies of two children were found. “So in the worst of times we come together and we pray together.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will head to Surfside on Thursday to meet with search and rescue teams to thank them and then with families in a second stop. Biden has blocked off more than. This is a brief summary.