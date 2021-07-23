Surfside Rescue Crews are honored as the mission comes to a close 29 days after the condo collapse.

Rescue personnel finished their job on Friday after 29 days of searching for victims and finding remains at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

In a procession of vehicles that drove to the City of Miami Fire Rescue Headquarters, search and rescue workers left the Surfside site Friday afternoon. According to local television station WPLG, they were greeted by relatives and friends.

In the month since the collapse that killed at least 97 people, members of two rescue task forces have worked 12-hour shifts.

Nicole Notte, a member of one of the rescue task forces, said, “It was incredibly demanding.”

“It’s difficult, especially with a baby at home and experiencing what we’ve seen. It’s more difficult. She went on to say, “It’s personal.”

Officials in Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday that they had identified 97 victims of the condo collapse on June 24. Only one victim, they believe, has yet to be identified.

While the rescue personnel left the collapse site on Friday, police and forensic professionals remained to identify the remains, according to WPLG.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County said Wednesday that rescue responders and “debris handling teams” had “largely cleaned” the collapse site.

Officials were “searching as extensively as possible for any remains to bring closure to families,” according to the mayor.

“It is sadly exceedingly difficult to recover all of the remains in collapses like this one. Some of the conditions that hampered the search, like as fire and water, worked against us,” said Levine Cava in a statement.

“The huge strain of the collapse’s weight, as well as the passage of time, make it more difficult. Our crews are dedicated to doing everything they can to offer closure to the families, which is why they are continuing to search the debris,” she added.

Officials are still trying to figure out what caused the Champlain Towers South in Surfside to fall.

However, in 2018, an engineer’s analysis indicated that the structure has structural problems throughout. According to CNN, once the search for casualties is completed, experts believe it will be easier to resume the inquiry into the disaster’s source.

There have been “several” incidents, according to Florida State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. This is a condensed version of the information.