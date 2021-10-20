Suppressed Ahmaud Arbery documents were accidentally shared with the jury pool by the court.

On the website of Georgia’s Glynn County Superior Court, potential jurors in the trial of Travis and Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, the men accused in the February 2020 killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, were mistakenly granted access to concealed evidence and records.

If the hidden evidence is discovered, juror candidates may be disqualified from serving on the jury.

The documents, according to Vice News, contain details regarding Arbery’s mental health and criminal history, both of which a judge has deemed inadmissible in court. Evidence whose admissibility is still being disputed in court is also contained in the documents. The McMichaels’ frequent use of firearms, as well as the Confederate flag vanity plate on Travis’ truck, are instances of this type of evidence.

“We are aware of that [website]concern,” Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ronald Adams told the aforementioned magazine, “and the judge will make that conclusion.”

Arbery’s defense attorneys intended to utilize evidence from earlier police encounters to establish that he planned to commit a crime on the day of his murder. A court decided that putting Arbery on trial rather than his attackers would be more effective.

Attorneys for the defense intended to include facts about Arbery’s mental condition, hinting that his mental state may have influenced his conduct on the day he died. A judge decided that the dead man deserved medical privacy even after he died.

Counsel may have to question jurors if they viewed hidden information on the court website, a legal expert said Vice News, in order to avoid a potential mistrial owing to bias.

The jury selection process for the case began on Monday. Both sides’ attorneys are concerned that Bryan’s video of Arbery’s murder or media coverage of the case may have already affected potential jurors.

One of the potential jurors asked on Monday if she should be afraid about her personal safety if she was chosen. Another jury voiced his displeasure with the case’s coverage in the media.

Around 600 potential jurors were summoned on Monday, according to the Glynn County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Court. Another 400 individuals are anticipated to show up next week if a final jury is formed.