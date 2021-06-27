Supporters of QAnon react to Derek Chauvin’s sentence, saying he’s not the same guy from the trial.

After his sentencing hearing on Friday, supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory expressed doubt that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, was the “same guy.”

QAnon is a debunked conspiracy theory that says former President Donald Trump has been fighting a Satanic cabal of Democrats and Hollywood elites who sexually assault and sacrifice children in weird cult activities in the name of world dominance. According to a recent poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core, 15% of Americans believe in QAnon, which is comparable to certain major religions.

Supporters of QAnon posted to a Telegram channel for believers after Chauvin’s sentence hearing on Friday, expressing their doubts that the former police officer was the person who had been in court.

“Who the f*** is that?” says the narrator. According to screenshots provided on Twitter, one user identified as Ray A wrote, “That’s not the same guy from the trial.”

“Can you tell me how many Chauvins there are?” BeWater, a Telegram user, wrote another message.

Some thoughts on Derek Chauvin from the QAnon community today. pic.twitter.com/LcfUE4FIGM (Telegram)

June 26, 2021 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes)

“His hair color seems to change every time you see him,” a user named Rose Watschke remarked. Facial characteristics differ substantially as well. Do you believe the brainwashed people are aware of it?”

“This Chauvin looks NOTHING like the original,” a Telegram user in the QAnon channel, who identified themselves only as Christine, wrote.

“Derek did not commit suicide. We all know who killed him,” a conspiracy theorist commented on an Instagram clip from the sentencing hearing.

Chauvin murdered Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25 of last year, after he and other officers responded to a report that he had attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill. Video of the incident quickly went viral online, showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as the man repeatedly said he could not breathe. Onlookers also urged Chauvin to stop pinning Floyd to the ground, but the former police officer ignored their concerns.

On Friday, a judge in Minnesota sentenced Chauvin to 22 and a half years behind bars for the murder. Chauvin was convicted by a. This is a brief summary.