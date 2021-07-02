Supporters of QAnon believe a Trump aide’s GETTR app is code for capturing Hillary Clinton.

QAnon supporters who may have been expected to embrace the beta version of a social media network that professes to offer unfiltered free expression have reacted with skepticism—and some bewilderment.

GETTR has been accessible on Apple’s App Store since Thursday, with a description that reads like a rallying cry for individuals who believe the digital giants are stifling free expression.

According to Politico, the effort is being overseen by Jason Miller, a former spokesman for former President Donald Trump. The app bills itself as a “non-biased social network” that “allows everyone to openly share their opinion.”

Its name is an acronym of the word “getting together,” according to legend.

Some in QAnon circles, according to Marc-André Argentino, research fellow at King’s College London’s International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation, are not satisfied by this explanation.

Some people believe the term is a code for GET HR (get her/get Hillary), while others feel it is a code and a trap to get Trump and patriots to GET TR, according to Argentino.

Miller told Newsmax that if Trump decided to join the platform, “we’d love to have him,” but many commenters doubted that he would. Trump has been banned from both Twitter and Facebook, and he has hinted that he may launch his own social media network.

“I have no plans to join GETTR until and unless President Trump sets up a verified account there,” Praying Medic, whose actual name is Dave Hayes, posted on Telegram.

“Not on Gettr, if that changes I’ll let you know,” GhostEzra, another renowned QAnon amplification who publishes on encrypted platform Telegram, told his 339,00 subscribers there. I’m going to remain with Telegram.”

Other conspiracy theorists have questioned the platform’s designers’ motivations.

Other conspiracy theorists have questioned the platform's designers' motivations.