Supporters of QAnon are enthralled by an OANN presenter’s call for mass executions in the United States.

After a One America News Network (OANN) host called for the “traitors who meddled” in the 2020 election to be murdered while falsely claiming the democratic results were a “coup” against Donald Trump, followers of the extremist QAnon conspiracy theory reacted with joy.

OANN’s Pearson Sharp said in a segment on camera that “radical democrats left fingerprints all over the country” proving the election was “not only tampered with, but was really overthrown”—a claim that has yet to be substantiated more than seven months after the vote.

Sharp goes on to say that everybody who helped Joe Biden win the election, including those who carried out the now-discredited GOP-led audit in Arizona, should be put to death for treason.

“How many persons were involved in these election-rigging efforts? Hundreds? Thousands? Thousands? Hundreds of thousands? “How many people are required to stage a coup against the president?” Sharp inquires.

“What happens to all these people who are responsible for subverting the election when the dust settles from the audit in Arizona and the potential audits in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin?”

“What are the ramifications for traitors who tampered with our sacred democratic process and attempted to usurp power by silencing the American people’s voices? What becomes of them? Well, in the past, America had a great solution for dealing with traitors like this: execution.”

Sharp then makes the dubious allegation that there are “many evidence” that foreign governments such as China and Pakistan aided Biden’s election, while continuing his requests for the death penalty for any American individuals implicated.

“The bottom line is that no one is above the law. And let this be a warning to anyone who thinks they are,” Sharp said. “The consequences are clear. And those responsible will be brought to justice for their role in undermining America’s democracy.”

There’s a real fascist vibe to this One America News personality calming calling for the execution of potentially tens of thousands of Americans over fake voter fraud claims. pic.twitter.com/wm4E0qVJaf

— Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 24, 2021

The clip was posted and shared on social media by followers of the. This is a brief summary.