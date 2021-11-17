Support for stricter gun laws in the United States has dropped to its lowest level since 2014, according to a poll.

Gallup reported that 52 percent of Americans believe that restrictions governing the sale of firearms should be tightened. The percentage of Americans who support stronger gun rules is at its lowest level since the poll began in 2014, when less than half of respondents said they supported stricter gun legislation.

According to the poll, 35% of Americans feel gun rules should remain the same, while 11% say they should be relaxed.

The Gallup survey has been tracking Americans’ attitudes toward gun restrictions since 1990, when 78 percent of those polled indicated they supported stronger gun laws, the highest number ever recorded in the study.

According to the poll, support for stronger gun legislation climbed after 2014, with 67 percent of Americans supporting stricter gun laws in 2018. However, following 2018, support has dwindled throughout the last few years, dropping a total of 15 points between then and now.

According to the poll, Democrats are becoming more supportive of stronger gun legislation, while Republicans are moving in the opposite direction. According to the study, 91 percent of Democrats favor tougher gun legislation, up from 85 percent last year. The study indicated that 24% of Republicans prefer stronger gun rules, while 56% support maintaining them the same as they are currently and 20% support less strict laws.

The poll also indicated that support for a handgun prohibition has hit a new low, with only 19 percent of respondents saying they agree. In 2020, 25% of poll respondents said they favor a ban on handguns for ordinary people.

Gallup polled 823 adults in the United States from October 1 to October 19, with a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

According to a separate Gallup study, an increasing number of Americans believe they own guns to protect themselves against crime. According to the poll, 88 percent of respondents stated they own a gun for personal defense, up from 67 percent in 2005.

