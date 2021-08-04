Support for Socialism by Black Lives Matter creates a sharp divide with Cuban Americans.

As Cuban protestors poured onto the streets and allies took to social media to show sympathy with historic events unprecedented in the country’s history, one statement drew disproportionate attention and scorn.

In the first sentence of its statement, Black Lives Matter, the organization behind the campaign dubbed “the largest in American history” by The New York Times, criticized the US embargo while praising Cuba for “historically displaying solidarity with oppressed peoples of African heritage.”

It was considered as a smack in the face by Cuban-Americans across the political spectrum who blamed the regime in charge of the country for the despair felt by Cubans on the island.

“So many of us have marched at Black Lives Matter rallies,” said Tony Hernandez, a filmmaker who has worked for Democrats and whose parents escaped Cuba on freedom flights in 1967.

“My girls and I are firm believers in Black Lives Matter, and you shouldn’t be booted out of your house by authorities, and a 12-year-old shouldn’t be shot because he has a toy gun,” he stated. “However, when it comes to Cuban suffering, Black Lives Matter appears to be on the side of the oppressor rather than the oppressed.”

He informed this publication, “What happened to George Floyd is occurring to hundreds of others on the island.”

Laz Alonso, a Black actor of Cuban heritage, posted an Instagram video in response to the BLM declaration, which has received over 750,000 views. In it, he says it’s “unethical,” “insensitive,” “tone-deaf,” and “willfully stupid” to reduce Cuba’s issues to the US blockade, which began in 1962.

Many Cuban-Americans who communicated with This website reaffirmed their support for the organization’s basic concept that Black lives matter, while rejecting and distancing themselves from its leaders who advocate socialism. “Afro-Cuban lives don’t count to the despicable leaders of Black Lives Matter,” a Miami Herald op-ed declared after the BLM announcement.

A commonly held view inside the organization, regardless of color, according to Thandiwe Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter activist who penned the original draft of the Cuba statement, is that "As Americans, our