Sunni Welles, Bill Cosby’s accuser who met him as “Little Girl” for the first time, has died at the age of 72.

Sunni Wells, an actress and singer who was one of around 60 women who accused famed comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault, died on Monday at the age of 72.

Shaun O’Banion, Welles’ son, announced his mother’s death on Twitter. Welles died in Downey, California, while receiving hospice care for lung cancer, according to O’Banion. As a child, Welles appeared on sitcoms like Leave It to Beaver, and as an adult, he danced in Las Vegas variety shows and performed in a jazz band. She had worked as a spiritual medium and author in the past.

With great regret, I must inform you that my mother, Sunni Kay Welles, died today at the age of 72. Give it a listen and think of her if you have a chance. She was a remarkable woman. https://t.co/IFpRR5JO32

(@shaun obanion) Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The family has requested that donations be given in Welles’ memory to RAINN, an organization that supports survivors of sexual assault, in lieu of a burial service.

Welles was born Nancy Kay Rihl in Caracas, Venezuela. She came to the United States with her parents when she was three years old. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her father, Eugene, was a Pam Am Airlines executive, and her mother, Marykay, worked in the entertainment sector.

Cosby was introduced to Welles by her mother when she was a child. Before allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Welles on two occasions, Cosby was regarded as a family friend.

In a statement published by her attorney, Gloria Allred, in March 2015, Welles said, “I first encountered Bill Cosby as a little girl while my mother worked in Hollywood as a theatrical agent at a big star agency.” “I thought Bill was a pleasant, amusing guy… To say the least, I used to enjoy Bill Cosby a lot. This is a condensed version of the information.