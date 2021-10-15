Suggestions and Discoveries The Bounty Hunter’s Dog, John Walsh, has been discovered in Brian Laundrie’s search.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and America’s Most Wanted creator John Walsh have explored numerous tips they’ve received and presented various theories about Brian’s whereabouts since he vanished over a month ago.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, first joined the search for Laundrie in late September, and soon after, he announced that he had received hundreds of leads on Brian’s whereabouts.

Chapman said he was exploring an area near Florida’s Fort De Soto Park on September 29 after receiving information that Brian and his family had gone camping there before he went missing.

“We’re out here on the island, and this would be a great place for him to hide. There aren’t many people out here, but there are a lot of environmental issues that we’re going to combat, so here we go, the quest has officially begun “In a video on Twitter, Chapman stated.

Chapman claimed to have discovered a campsite and a can of Monster energy drink while scouring the Fort De Soto Park. The evidence was subsequently passed over to the FBI for further testing, according to Chapman’s team.

“Authorities have received evidence from Dog, including things discovered on one of the islands near Fort De Soto Park. He believes that DNA testing will be able to confirm Laundrie’s presence “In a statement, his team claimed.

Additionally, Chapman stated that he had information that Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, saw her brother while visiting Fort De Soto Park on September 6, which was later confirmed by Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney.

In a statement, Bertolino stated, “Cassie met her brother Brian on September 1 when he came by her home and again on September 6 in Fort De Soto Park.” “These dates are well known by law enforcement agencies.” After numerous hikers claimed they saw Laundrie in the region, Chapman said he was following leads near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina.

Chapman continued his quest for Laundrie earlier this week, visiting his sister’s home and telling reporters that he “definitely” believes she knows more about her brother’s whereabouts.

Walsh, the host of In Pursuit With, joins Chapman on the show. This is a condensed version of the information.