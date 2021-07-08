Stunning Fire Tornado Captured on Video During the Tennant Wildfire in California

During the Tennant Wildfire in northern California, a beautiful fire tornado was just captured on camera.

The National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon, released the video to Twitter, which shows a “fire whirl” caused by the Tennant Wildfire, which is swirling smoke and fire into the air.

“From the #TennantFire on June 29th, here’s a video of a fire twirl. This was most likely the spin our radar picked up on the 29th, according to an IMET study. The National Weather Service in Medford tweeted, “Credit to the US Forest Service for taking this video.”

“Our radar detected anticyclonic rotation on the 29th as evidenced by the red outbound and green incoming winds in the radar image below,” the National Weather Service said in a subsequent tweet.

Here’s a video of a fire twirl from the June 29th #TennantFire. This was most likely the spin our radar picked up on the 29th, according to an IMET study. This video was shot by the United States Forest Service. #CAwx #fire #fireseason pic.twitter.com/MMQLguZAZR #CAwx #fire #fireseason

July 7, 2021 — NWS Medford (@NWSMedford)

A fire whirl is defined as a “spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris, and flame,” according to the US Forestry Service.

“Fire whirls range in size from less than one foot to more than 500 feet in diameter,” according to the forestry service. The intensity of large fire whirls is comparable to that of a small tornado.”

The Tennant Fire has burned at least 10,563 acres and is 79 percent contained, according to data from the InciWeb national wildfire information system. Officials first reported the fire on June 28, and the reason is still being investigated.

According to an InciWeb update, “fire behavior is expected to be limited to smoldering fuels within the perimeter of the Tennant Fire due to improved weather conditions overnight.” “Resources have been methodically conducting mop-up operations to reach the objective of 100 percent containment,” fire officials said.

“As any available gasoline within the interior is consumed and crews raise the depth off of their mop-up, the threat to the control lines should reduce each day.”

