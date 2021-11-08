Students are being evacuated from Columbia, Cornell, and Brown due to bomb threats.

On Sunday afternoon, bomb threats were made at numerous Ivy League university campuses, including Cornell, Columbia, and Brown, requiring administrators to evacuate students from many buildings.

According to school officials in a statement released on Twitter, the Columbia University Public Safety Office in Manhattan, New York, issued a campus-wide emergency alert at roughly 2:30 p.m. ET after receiving bomb threats against university facilities.

“The NYPD is looking into it. Until further notice, stay away from the region “officials have stated.

The bomb threats were “deemed not credible by the [New York Police Department] and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupation,” officials announced around 5 p.m.

Columbia University (@Columbia) (@Columbia) (@Columbia) (@Columbia 7 November 2021 According to a tweet from the Brown Daily Herald, around 3:50 p.m., Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, issued a similar school-wide emergency alert about an ongoing police investigation on campus regarding a bomb threat.

“Evacuate the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall, and Kennedy Hall,” school administrators said.

CornellALERT: Cornell University’s Ithaca Campus The danger of a bomb on campus is being investigated by law authorities. A security perimeter has been established. Continue to stay away from the main campus.

