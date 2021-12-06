Strict New COVID Restrictions Include a Vaccine Requirement for Kids Entering NYC Restaurants.

Children ages 5 to 11 will be required to provide confirmation of coronavirus vaccination in order to visit restaurants, gyms, theaters, and other facilities in New York City.

On Monday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the rule, citing the new Omicron variety and the ongoing Delta spike as reasons to take a new measure to stop the coronavirus from spreading. The mayor also announced a “first-in-the-nation” vaccination requirement for all private-sector employees, which will take effect on December 27.

On MSNBC, de Blasio remarked, “We’ve got Omicron as a new factor.” “We’re in for some colder weather, which will provide additional issues for the Delta model. We’ll be having holiday get-togethers. We in New York City have chosen to conduct a preemptive attack to do something truly audacious to stop COVID from spreading farther and posing a threat to all of us.” To eat at restaurants, use indoor fitness centers, and go to indoor entertainment spaces like movie theaters, museums, arcades, and other places, children between the ages of 5 and 11 will need to have their first shot. According to Danielle Filson, De Blasio’s press secretary, only 20% of children in this age group are already vaccinated.

Since the start of the so-called “Key to NYC” program in August, adults have been required to provide proof of vaccination to enter such places.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.