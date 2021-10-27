Stormy Weather Continues Across New York and New Jersey After Widespread Flooding, according to Nor’easter Live Updates.

After yesterday’s nor’easter storm created severe flooding and life-threatening circumstances, a shower of rain and strong winds are expected to continue into Wednesday in New York and New Jersey.

Thousands of people lost power and were unable to get to work yesterday morning as the storm moved along the east coast, causing flash floods in both states that had declared states of emergency.

Heavy rain is anticipated early Wednesday in Pennsylvania, southern Connecticut, and northeast New Jersey, prompting flash flood warnings.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…

In the Massachusetts peninsula, about one out of every three buildings is without power.

Winds of high to 80 miles per hour have been recorded in Provincetown, at the state’s southernmost point.

As our nor’easter officially bombs out, retrograding westward near Nantucket, over 30% of Cape Cod is currently without power. In Provincetown, wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour (!) have been recorded. pic.twitter.com/tDhOh54rAb #MAwx Mathieu Blue (@MathieuBlue) (@MathieuBlue) (@MathieuBlue) (@Mathieu 27th of October, 2021 The coast of Maine is battered by a nor’easter. Heavy winds caused massive waves to crash on the Maine coast this morning as the storm continues its way northeast into New England.

As a nor’easter batters Maine’s shore, take a look at the waves at Wells Beach. #noreaster #Maine #weather #news pic.twitter.com/yx1g5e2It1 #noreaster #Maine #weather #news Talia Clarke (@TaliaClarkeWMTW) (@TaliaClarkeWMTW) (@TaliaClarkeWMTW) (@T 27th of October, 2021 Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog of The Washington Newsday. After being battered by the nor’easter storm, which caused severe flooding and power outages, heavy rain is expected to continue overnight throughout the northeastern states.

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on The Washington Newsday’s liveblog on Wednesday.