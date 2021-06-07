Storms and heavy rain are expected to hit Texas, prompting a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for sections of northern Texas until 7:00 p.m. local time Monday, urging Texans to “Stay weather aware!”

Heavy rain is predicted to continue through this morning, with showers and storms moving east by early evening. Through 10:00 a.m. local time Monday morning, a severe thunderstorm watch is in force for parts of northern Texas, with destructive wind gusts of up to 75 mph, isolated large hail of up to 2 inches, and frequent lightning.

According to CBS 11 Weather, the storm system that landed in northern Texas overnight will continue to move south.