Storm Elsa continues to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the north.

As Tropical Storm Elsa moves north, it continues to cause problems along the East Coast, with states in its path warned to expect flash flooding on Friday and throughout the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a warning at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday “Tropical storm conditions are expected to persist tonight throughout parts of the mid-Atlantic coast.

“By Friday, tropical storm conditions are forecast in parts of southern New England and New York. On Friday night and Saturday, strong winds are forecast for parts of Atlantic Canada.”

On Thursday, the early effects of an approaching Elsa, which has already claimed one life in Florida, reached New York City with torrential rain and thunderstorms, flooding subway stations in numerous locations of the city.

People were seen wading through a flooded station in videos posted to social media, while water flowed down from the ceiling and cascaded down the stairs of others.

The Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Elsa as of 11 p.m. EDT are as follows: pic.twitter.com/seAsIFTwWf

— July 9, 2021, National Hurricane Center (@NHC Atlantic)

After passing through North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland, the tropical storm is forecast to make its way into New York City on Friday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) in New York warning that “additional flooding is probable when heavy rain bands with Elsa move through.”

In the early hours of Thursday morning, many tornado warnings were issued for South Carolina, as the National Weather Service reported that a radar-confirmed tornado was traveling north at 35 mph near the Mount Pleasant airport and Wando River.

Despite significant flooding and thunderstorms in certain parts of the state on Thursday, Elsa passed through South Carolina and into North Carolina without causing substantial damage.

On Wednesday afternoon, Elsa made landfall in the United States, killing one person in Florida and wounding numerous others in nearby Georgia when a tornado hit a Navy installation.

A tree fell and struck two cars in the afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida, following wind gusts of up to 50 mph forced a tree to fall and smash two cars.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry noted, “Weather is unpredictable.” “The (hurricane) season has only just begun. This is a condensed version of the information.