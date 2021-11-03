‘Stop the Steal’ was already a rallying cry for Donald Trump supporters even before the election.

Even while the votes were still being counted on election night, the phrase Stop the Steal was gaining traction.

On November 3, as polls began to close, Donald Trump was hopeful. In the contest against former Vice President Joe Biden, he had secured 210 electoral college votes and 23 states. Many White House aides were wild with anticipation as the evening progressed.

However, TV commentators predicted that once the enormous amount of mail-in ballots were tabulated, Biden voters who were less inclined to vote in person would sway the outcome in many states. Then, at 11:20 p.m., Fox News contacted Arizona to see whether Biden was available. The West Wing was taken aback. And it gets worse: Biden would garner 81 million votes, seven million more than Trump.

What would Donald Trump’s reaction be if he were to lose? From House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, this was on everyone’s mind. For months, the president had been assuring crowds that the election had been rigged. It was impossible to predict what the man would do, whether he would refuse to leave office or proclaim martial law.

No one could have predicted what would happen two months later in early November, and despite today’s assertions that the January 6 riot was pre-planned and well-organized, no one had even begun to plan or imagine a march on the Capitol, let alone an assault.

Even up until the eleventh hour, no one predicted or predicted the fury of the rallies. It’s a tale of many of the same intelligence mistakes as 9/11: a failure to connect the connections and a focus on the wrong things; finger pointing and blaming.

Fears that President Trump would do something terrible sparked the most unlikely coup in American history within the highest echelons of the national security apparatus. Many of the president’s Pentagon and homeland security officials were fired shortly after the election. William Barr, the Attorney General, exited the stage. As a result, General Milley and the permanent national security bureaucracy took over, ignoring and even plotting against the commander-in-chief “for the welfare of the nation”—a satisfying outcome for many Americans, but also a warning of the country’s ongoing dysfunction. This is a condensed version of the information.