Stop stealing 1/6 Organizer Claims To Be Being Targeted As A “Black Patriotic Man”

Ali Alexander, the activist who coordinated the “Stop the Steal” protests prior of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, said the House select committee investigating the insurgency is targeting him because he is a “Black patriotic guy.”

Alexander, who is one of a number of people who have been served with subpoenas by the House committee, also claimed in a Telegram statement that “FBI failures, agitators dressed in militant outfits, and police brutality” escalated into a “manufactured riot'” ad should be blamed for the violence that occurred in Washington D.C. that day.

There is no evidence that the riot was planned and carried out by the FBI, or that left-wing activists, not Donald Trump supporters and extremists, were to blame, despite numerous attempts by conservative personalities and conspiracy theorists to push the narrative.

“Last year, I organized 500 nonviolent rallies around this country, including one on January 5th and two on January 6th, demanding our administration to investigate electoral violations,” Alexander wrote. “It was not only my legal right, but also my responsibility as a responsible citizen.

“In our Stop the Steal effort, vandalism and violence have no place. That was made abundantly obvious in numerous talks. Because I am a Black patriotic man quietly agitating an insecure administration, I am being attacked “Added he.

“To play on the same xenophobia that led to the militarization of our local police stations and the passage of the Patriot Act, this administration will label anyone who disagrees with it as a “domestic terrorist.” All of this deception will not grant Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden the mandate that the American people have taken away from them.” According to the subpoena released on Thursday, Alexander made “multiple allusions” during Stop the Steal events in the weeks leading up to the January 6 attack about the organization’s goals of preventing Congress from certifying the 2020 election results and affirming Joe Biden’s triumph.

Alexander led the crowd in a chant of “victory or death” at a demonstration sponsored by the Eighty Percent Coalition on January 5 at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Alexander tweeted a video of himself overseeing the mob storming the Capitol on the day of the riot, saying: “Yes, I do. This is a condensed version of the information.