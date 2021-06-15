Stop Jeff Bezos from Returning to Earth After His Space Flight Thousands of signatures

Nearly 7,000 individuals have signed a petition to prevent Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos from being allowed to return to Earth following his next space voyage.

On June 7, Blue Origin, Bezos’ rocket business, announced that the Amazon CEO and his brother, Mark, would be two of three people who would launch to 62 miles above the Earth’s surface on the company’s first human mission on July 20.

The mission, which will take place on Amazon’s New Shepard spacecraft, will take place 15 days after Bezos stands down as the company’s CEO, a position he has held for 27 years.

A number of social media users joked about the news. On the other hand, on Thursday, June 10, user Jose Ortiz created a petition on Change.Org with the headline “Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth.”

“Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, masquerading as the alleged proprietor of a tremendously successful online retail store,” Ortiz said in the petition, referring to the DC Comics figure to whom Bezos is frequently compared. “However, he’s a ruthless ruler hellbent on worldwide dominance.”

“Sign the petition,” Ortiz said at the end of the petition. Please forward this along to your friends and relatives. It is in your hands to decide the fate of humanity.”

The petition has been signed by 6,832 people out of a total of 7,500 individuals as of this writing, with some users clarifying why they backed the campaign. “Do not come back, take Elon with you,” one person wrote, referring to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

On July 20, Bezos and his brother will be joined by a mystery passenger after someone paid $28 million at an auction that drew interest from over 140 countries.

The top offer was $5 million before the auction on Saturday, June 12, but it swiftly soared to nearly five times that amount before it ended later that day.

Blue Origin tweeted that the identity of the winner will be revealed in the next few weeks and confirmed that the $28 million will be donated to Club for the Future, a charity run by the organization that hopes “to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM,” according to. This is a condensed version of the information.