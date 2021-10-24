‘Stop It,’ say dog experts when it comes to the ‘disturbing’ TikTok trend.

Vets and canine behavior specialists have issued warnings about a popular video fad on the social media app TikTok, citing fears that it could result in face-biting injuries.

The trend sees pet owners record a funny voice addressing someone for “talking smack” about them using a popular sound on the app. TikTok users frequently mouth the audio animatedly in the face of a person, but some have decided to portray their canines.

However, canine behavior specialists and veterinarians advised The Washington Newsday that the fad might be extremely distressing for pets and could result in the dog biting the owner’s face.

“Cat the Vet,” a veterinarian and TikToker, expressed her displeasure with one of the films that went viral three days ago, warning, “It is not huge, it is not intelligent, it is not humorous.” If you keep acting like that, that dog will bite you, and I don’t care if it’s your dog and you trust it and believe it won’t attack you; there are children on this app who will imitate you and get bitten in the face because they thought it was cool because you did it. Please come to a halt.” A woman could be seen mouthing the audio in the face of her dog in the initial video Cat was reacting to, as well as head jerking and arm movements. It can be seen in its entirety here.

“We put a satire video, on a satire platform where the approved users are 14 and over,” the family captured in the original film, which has over 2 million views, told The Washington Newsday that they are not liable for any copy-cat type videos. Parents are in charge of their children’s electronic use and what they see on television.

"Asking the question, 'What if children do the same thing you do?' is equivalent to stating. Because he saw a movie about bank heist, my child robbed a bank. Too many people accept what they see on the internet, believing that every dog reacts the same way in every situation. This is clearly not the case." Joe Nutkins, a Kennel Club-accredited dog trainer and behaviorist, was interviewed by Washington Newsday and assessed the dogs' reactions in these films, noting.