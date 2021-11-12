‘Stop Biden’: An anti-spending-bill ad campaign targets the home districts of five moderate Democrats.

A conservative group with ties to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar social-security extension.

The narrator of the Coalition to Protect American Workers’ 30-second ad states, “Biden just doesn’t get it.” “He has no idea how much inflation is wreaking havoc on Americans.” According to The Hill, the commercial will air in the districts of Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and Kurt Schrader of Oregon. All five are seen as potential roadblocks to Biden’s social and climate-change spending package, called his “Build Back Better” plan.

The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment and additional information from The Washington Newsday.

According to Katie Miller, a spokesman for the Coalition to Protect American Workers, “our polling has consistently indicated that inflation and rising costs are top issues for people across the country.”

“As prices rise, consumers understand that wasteful government spending isn’t the way to lower inflation. The inflation situation would be exacerbated by President Biden’s tax and spending agenda, according to Miller.

The group, which is managed by former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short, has already launched ad campaigns aimed at Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema and other moderate Democrats in crucial seats.

The group’s reaction to inflation comes as the US Department of Labor stated this week that the Consumer Price Index increased by 6.2 percent in October compared to the same month a year ago, marking the largest increase since December 1990.

In a statement released Wednesday in response to the inflation news, Biden said, “Inflation harms Americans’ pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a critical concern for me.” “There is still work to be done, but there is no doubt that the economy is improving and is far better off now than it was a year ago.” “A lot of Americans won’t be able to pay their heating bills this winter if congressional Democrats don’t block Biden and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s proposal,” the ad alleges, as the words “Republicans win.” This is a condensed version of the information.