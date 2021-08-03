Stimulus Checks Every Month? After the Ohio primary, recurring payments may get a new ally.

If Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, wins the Democratic primary for Ohio’s 11th Congressional district on Tuesday, a group of lawmakers seeking to send out regular stimulus cheques may find an ally.

Since the outbreak, Democrats have pushed for regular payments, and Representative Ilhan Omar submitted a bill on Friday that would offer monthly payments to an estimated 161 million people. Turner, who has often campaigned for increased payouts, has received Omar’s endorsement, and if she wins, Turner might join the push for universal basic income.

Turner said in June on Twitter that basic income should be “universal,” and she’s been talking about it for years. She’s also a vociferous critic of lawmakers for failing to include regular payments in the COVID-19 assistance packages.

In August 2020, she remarked on Twitter, “COVID-19 alleviation without a $2K/month [universal basic income]is not relief.”

She has continued to advocate for recurrent payments, referring to stimulus payments as “survival checks” in June, citing the improvement in food shortages and financial stability. Turner claimed that progressives were pressuring Congress to provide more relief because of the assistance they offered to people.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Representatives Cori Bush and Pramila Jayapal all support Turner, who is considered a frontrunner in the election. All three lawmakers are in favor of regular payments, and Jayapal and Bush are initial cosponsors of Omar’s bill.

If Omar’s bill succeeds, adults will receive at least $1,200 in compensation, with children receiving half of that amount. Individuals earning more than $75,000 and joint filers earning more than $150,000 would be eligible for a reduced credit, with payments cut by $5 for every $100 earned beyond that amount.

Payments wouldn’t start on a nationwide scale until 2028, and they’d be automatically adjusted for inflation, so they could be worth more than $1,200.

“As a country, we have the power to ensure that everyone’s fundamental requirements, such as food, housing, and healthcare, are met,” Omar stated in a statement. “New economic metrics and policies are needed around the world to prioritize and stimulate true sustainable and equitable growth.”

While it would be the first nationwide guaranteed income scheme, the concept has been tested in numerous places of the United States, including in.