Steven Donziger, the lawyer behind the $9.5 billion Chevron settlement, claims that his imprisonment ‘will backfire.’

Steven Donziger, an environmental lawyer who helped Chevron reach a $9.5 billion settlement over oil pollution on Indigenous territory in the Amazon jungle, has predicted that his imprisonment will “backfire.”

After being found guilty of criminal contempt of court in July for suppressing evidence in his long-running struggle with the energy giant, Donziger was sentenced to six months in prison earlier this month. As a result of the conviction, he was forbidden from practicing law.

After more than 800 days on house arrest, he turned himself in to a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday afternoon to begin serving his sentence.

Donziger claimed in a tweet that his detention is intended to scare other lawyers and campaigners. He went on to say, “It’ll backfire.”

During an interview with Amy Goodman on Democracy Now!, Donziger elaborated on that claim.

He accused “fossil fuel industry friends” of “trying to use me as a weapon to scare activists and lawyers who do this work…defending the Earth,” according to him.

“What’s at stake, actually, isn’t just my freedom; what’s at stake is our society’s ability to campaign for human rights.”

He said, ” “They don’t want anyone to speak up. They don’t want successful litigation to make them accountable for their pollution in ways that will aid in the conservation of the environment. And I believe that is ultimately what this is about.” “We have no comment regarding Mr. Donziger,” Chevron replied when approached by The Washington Newsday. In 1993, Donziger filed a lawsuit against Texaco on behalf of indigenous peoples in Ecuador’s Amazon region, claiming that oil production was causing pollution and harming their health. When Chevron bought Texaco in 2001, it became the defendant.

Chevron said Donziger made up facts, claiming that Ecuador’s state-owned oil business, Petroecuador, was principally responsible for the damage and was relieved from liability after a $40 million cleanup.

Chevron was forced to pay $9.5 billion by an Ecuadorian court. However, in 2014, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan nullified the judgment, ruling that it was obtained by fraud, bribery, witness tampering, and other misconduct.

According to The New York Times, Kaplan, a former corporate lawyer, attempted to prosecute Donziger with contempt of court in 2019 based on his refusals in 2014 to turn over documents and electronic devices that the court had requested.

