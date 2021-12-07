Steve Bannon wants the contempt trial postponed until after the midterm elections.

Steve Bannon’s lawyers attempted to put out the start date of his trial by many months, just before the start of the 2022 midterm elections, in an attempt to obstruct and delay the legal procedures against him as much as possible.

In a joint status report submitted on Monday by both sides, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn stated that prosecutors were expecting for a quick conclusion in the contempt case against the Donald Trump ally, believing that just one day of testimony in court would be required.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has scheduled a date for the trial, which will start on or before April 15, 2022.

The legal team for the former White House aide has a different perspective of view. The trial could continue up to ten days, according to the status report, due to the time it will take to cross-examine government witnesses as well as the amount of witnesses called in the defense case.

During Bannon’s contempt trial, the government has stated that expert witnesses will not be called.

Bannon’s team is also demanding that the trial be postponed until October 2022 in order to allow the defense more time to study the prosecution’s evidence via “discovery” requests, in which prosecutors provide the defense with items that they intend to utilize at a future trial.

Bannon’s team’s delaying tactics might postpone the commencement of proceedings even further than the November 2022 midterm elections, when the GOP could reclaim control of the House and put a stop to the select committee probe into the January 6 attack.

The government also requested to set a deadline of December 13, 2021 for Bannon’s team to submit additional discovery requests to the prosecution side.

The prosecution anticipated that it would be able to respond to document demands within four days, but only if the records were “discoverable, or are not in the ownership, custody, or control of” the prosecution team.

Because it concerns “complicated constitutional problems” involving government ties and operations at the highest levels, Bannon’s team said presenting their case will require “time and effort.”

Bannon’s lawyers stated, “There is no foundation for having these questions adjudicated on a hasty basis.”

