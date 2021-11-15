Steve Bannon surrenders to authorities and turns himself in.

After being indicted for refusing a subpoena from a House subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol disturbance, former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon is due to surrender to authorities on Monday on contempt charges.

On Friday, Bannon, 67, was charged with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. He had refused to come before a House select committee for a deposition last month, and he had also neglected to hand over papers to the committee.

Last month, a partisan vote in the House select committee found Bannon in contempt. He faces a 30-day to one-year prison sentence as well as a $2,000 fine.