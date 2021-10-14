Steve Bannon refuses to testify before the Senate Committee on the 6th of January, citing ‘Executive Privilege.’

Steve Bannon’s lawyers have issued a letter to the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack on January 6 indicating that he will not release records in response to subpoenas, citing Donald Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

The defense team for Bannon, who is one of several of the former president’s supporters who have been summoned by the panel in connection with the insurgency, has claimed that Bannon’s position is “in defiance” of the subpoena, claiming that Bannon is simply obeying Trump’s orders not to reply.

After being subpoenaed in September, Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino were all ordered to attend in depositions on Thursday.

While Meadows and Patel were cooperating with the House select committee on October 8, Bannon stated that he would “attempt to hide behind vague references to privileges” of the prior president.

The Steve Bannon team has sent another letter to the Jan. 6 committee, stating that they will not comply due to Trump’s claims of executive privilege. @ABC got the following letter —-> pic.twitter.com/BU0F9MuFv0— 13 October 2021, John Santucci (@Santucci) Bannon’s counsel Robert Costello wrote to committee chairman Representative Bennie Thompson in a letter obtained by ABC News: “Bannon’s viewpoint does not contradict the subpoena issued by your Committee.

“Rather, Mr. Bannon observed that President Trump’s counsel claimed that they were invoking executive and other privileges, and so asked us not to produce papers or give evidence that would reveal material that President Trump’s counsel seeks to lawfully protect,” he said.

According to the letter, Trump is exercising his executive privilege and has directed Bannon not to produce documents or testify until the issue is resolved. Jeffrey Clark, a former Department of Justice official who is the latest Trump ally to be subpoenaed by the committee over claims he tried to rig the 2020 presidential election, also said that Trump is exercising his executive privilege and has directed Bannon not to produce documents or testify until the issue is resolved.

“In order to protect the claim of executive and other privileges, Mr Bannon will not be producing documents or testifying until you achieve an agreement with President Trump or receive a court judgement as to the extent, scope, and application of the executive privilege,” Costello wrote.

“As previously stated. This is a condensed version of the information.