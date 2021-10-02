Steve Bannon predicts sweeping MAGA victories in 2022 and 2024, and calls for a swift takeover of the government.

During former President Donald Trump’s first year in the White House in 2017, Bannon functioned as a top adviser to him. The right-wing political strategist also worked as Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign’s chief executive officer. After being charged with fraud in connection with a crowdfunding drive to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico, he was formally pardoned by Trump in January.

Despite the fact that Democrats presently control the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House, Bannon believes this will all change in the coming elections.

“We’re going to have a sweeping victory in 2022, and that’s just the warm-up for a sweeping victory in 2024, and this time we’re going to be readyâ€”and have a MAGA perspective, MAGA policies, not conventional Republican policies,” Bannon told NBC News.

According to the major Trump ally, the MAGA movement should be prepared to quickly co-opt the federal government following the upcoming elections.

“If you’re going to dismantle the administrative state, you’ve got to have shock soldiers ready to take it over right away,” Bannon added.

Bannon now hosts the War Room podcast, which features interviews with right-wing figures and Trump allies such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green and Matt Gaetz, and various conspiracy theorists who falsely claim the 2020 election was “rigged” in favor of President Joe Biden. Trump continues to propagate this false accusation in order to excite his fans, but neither he nor his associates have offered any evidence to back up their claims.

Bannon suggested earlier this year that Trump may become Speaker of the House after the 2022 midterm elections. He made the statements during a Boston Republican event in February.

Bannon suggested earlier this year that Trump may become Speaker of the House after the 2022 midterm elections. He made the statements during a Boston Republican event in February.

"He'll return back to us," says the narrator. In 2022, we'll have a landslide victory, and he'll be our leader in 2024," Bannon stated in a speech at the gathering. He went on to say that if Republicans retake control of the House of Representatives, they might select Trump to lead the chamber.