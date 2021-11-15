Steve Bannon is represented by David Schoen, Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer.

After being charged with contempt of Congress, Steve Bannon will be represented by David Schoen, one of the key attorneys for Donald Trump during his second impeachment hearing.

Schoen is identified in paperwork as having signed on to represent Bannon, who is expected to surrender to a judge following the filing of criminal accusations against him last week.

The court listing with Schoen’s signature was tweeted out by Reuters reporter Jan Wolfe and Ryan Barber, justice reporter for Insider.

Right now: David Schoen, a member of Trump’s second impeachment defense team, has entered an appearance to represent Steve Bannon, who is facing charges of obstruction of justice.