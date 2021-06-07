Steve Bannon calls for a “major effort” to recruit Joe Manchin to the Republican Party.

Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, is being courted by Steve Bannon to join the Republican Party in order for the GOP to reclaim the Senate.

On a Monday episode of his Real America’s Voice podcast, War Room, Bannon said, “I honestly believe there should be a massive campaign headed by guys like [Florida Senator] Rick Scott to pull Joe Manchin into the Republican Party right now.” “Bring him into the Republican Party and make sure he’s a welcoming member.”

The former White House senior strategist’s comments come only one day after Manchin restated his opposition to the bill’s repeal.