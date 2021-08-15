Stephen Breyer Turns 83, Amid Democratic Pressure to Retire Before the Midterm Elections

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer of the United States Supreme Court turns 83 on August 15, making him only the sixth justice appointed since the 1950s to achieve that age while still sitting.

Breyer was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s and recently celebrated his 27th year on the bench. Despite the fact that Breyer is seven years younger than the court’s oldest justice, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., who retired at the age of 90, leftists have repeatedly called for Breyer to step down since President Joe Biden took office in January.

Breyer told CNN last month that he had not yet made any judgments on when he would retire, and that his decision would be dependent on his health and the court’s needs.

Breyer’s resignation is being pushed by progressives at a time when the court is dominated by conservative-appointed justices. With a Democrat in the White House, some leftists are hoping Breyer will resign before the midterm elections in 2022. If he does, it will allow Biden to appoint a younger justice, who Biden has previously stated may be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, while Democrats hold a Senate majority.

Republican presidents have appointed six of the Supreme Court’s current justices. Breyer became the lone holdover from the Clinton period after Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last October, with justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan both nominated during former President Barack Obama’s tenure.

Breyer is ten years younger than Associate Jurist Clarence Thomas, the court’s second-oldest justice at 73.

Ginsburg’s death in September 2020, at the age of 87, shocked the Democratic Party’s progressive flank. Ginsburg’s death paved the way for former President Donald Trump to nominate a third new justice during his single time in office, bringing the court’s current lineup to its current configuration. Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee, is the court’s youngest member, at 49 years old.

Pressure began to rise on Breyer this spring, as the court prepared for its summer recess, which some justices have previously chosen.