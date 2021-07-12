Stephen A. Smith’s remark that Shohei Ohtani is a “dude who needs an interpreter” has enraged MLB fans.

On Monday, MLB fans were outraged when ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith referred to Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani as a “guy who needs an interpreter.”

Smith told his First Take co-host Max Kellerman about the upcoming MLB Home Run Derby: “I understand that baseball is an international sport in terms of participation…

But when it comes to attracting an audience to the tube or a ballpark, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a guy who requires an interpreter to understand what the hell he’s saying in this country!”

“In other sports…like basketball, Dirk Nowitzki was German, Manu Ginobili and others were from different areas, and guess what, Max [Kellerman], they spoke fluent English,” Smith added. “When they were being interviewed, you knew what they were saying. They didn’t require an interpreter…but for whatever reason, Major League Baseball has these players who require interpreters.”

The Angels’ Ohtani has continued to flourish as a batter, pitcher, and outfielder, with many speculating that he could become the league’s “face.” On Tuesday in Denver, Ohtani will become the first MLB player to hit and throw during the league’s All-Star Game.

Many social media users reacted angrily to Smith’s remarks shortly after he made them.

Former ESPN anchor Keith Olberman tweeted, “I’ve supported @StephenaSmith when he’s been huge at @espn and when he hasn’t, and when he’s been right and when he’s been wrong.” “However, in the case of Shohei Ohtani, this is outright bigotry at a time when anti-Asian violence is at an all-time high.”

“An apology and a suspension are required. Now,” Olberman continued in his post.

“Imagine something even tangentially similar being said about any black athlete, female athlete, or even an athlete who refuses to speak to the media by anyone else. “By now, the commentator would have been fired,” Olberman added in a follow-up tweet.

