States with the Fastest Economic Recovery Following COVID-19

While the full economic impact of the coronavirus will only be known in the months and years ahead, one thing is certain: America’s ability to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be critical in rebuilding the country. Nearly half of all Americans had taken at least one dosage of the vaccine as of June 2021, allowing states and businesses to reopen more fully, increasing spending and revenue. Even while many states have returned to some form of normalcy, most state economies will take longer to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The speed with which the economy recovers can take numerous shapes. It will take on a V-shape for some economies, signifying a dramatic collapse followed by an equally sharp recovery. Others will be K-shaped, indicating that some sectors of the economy are rebounding more quickly than others. States that rely on tourism, entertainment, and leisure as a major source of revenue recover more slowly, as these industries have been struck the hardest by the coronavirus in many states.

Credible used economic data to build a weighted score that reveals which states have recovered the most from the coronavirus outbreak. Credible looked at four major measures to determine which states’ economy are recovering the fastest: change in unemployment rates, change in the number of jobs in the state, change in gross domestic product, and change in property values. On a 100-point scale, each statistic and then the weighted average of all four indicators were rated, with a score of 100 representing the best economic recovery between 2020 and 2021.

Unemployment rates for April 2021 are from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Federal Housing Finance Agency calculates the House Price Index, which tracks changes in single-family home prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also provides data on job growth. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis provided the real GDP figures for each state. As of June 10, 2021, the statistics in this story are the most recent available.

Continue reading to find out which states have recovered the most, and which have recovered the least, from the coronavirus’s economic toll on communities, industries, and local governments.

Washington, D.C.

