State Representative in Delaware who used an anti-Asian slur claims he betrayed voters and will not seek re-election.

After using a racist and sexist epithet in referring to sex workers, a Delaware state representative said that he will not seek reelection when his current term ends.

In reaction to public outrage and requests for his resignation, Representative Gerald Brady of Wilmington, executive director of the Delaware AFL-CIO, issued a statement Monday. “I cannot expect the voters to put their faith in me again in good conscience after I betrayed theirs,” he added.

In an email sent on June 27 to someone lobbying for the decriminalization of prostitution, Brady used an anti-Asian term to refer to Chinese women. Brady made the error of replying to the initial email’s author instead of using the forwarding mechanism to send the email to another person he needed to hear from.

“Is the dude basically arguing that if we give Uncle Pervie free (sex acts), there will be few rapes and few (a slur for Chinese women) will be carried in CONEX containers to the Port of Wilmington? Brady used his official government email address to send the message.

Last week, Democratic House leaders asked Brady to attend sensitivity training and reach out to Asian-American community members in an effort to recover their trust. However, they stated in their own statement on Monday that they have no intention of launching disciplinary actions against Brady that might result in his suspension or expulsion from the House.

“We want to be clear about something we’ve heard from residents this week: only Rep. Brady, as a validly elected official, has the authority to decide on his political destiny. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, and Majority Whip Larry Mitchell issued an united statement saying, “House leadership cannot act unilaterally.”

That isn’t the case, though.

The House Ethics Committee, which is led by Longhurst and comprises Republican Minority Leader Danny Short and minority whip Tim Dukes, includes Schwartzkopf, Longhurst, and Mitchell. The committee is empowered under House rules to investigate charges that a lawmaker has broken the standards of legislative conduct.

“A member shall not engage in behaviour that the House thinks I brings the House into disrepute or (ii) reflects poorly on the,” says one of the norms of parliamentary conduct. This is a condensed version of the information.