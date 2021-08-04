State legislator accused of kicking a teen says the action was prompted by “extreme” stress.

A Kansas congressman accused of kicking a high school kid said the behavior was motivated by “extreme” stress on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Republican State Representative Mark Samsel said he was researching techniques to deal with stress so that a future incidence would be “unlikely.” Due to the “isolated episode of mania with psychotic symptoms” in the classroom, Samsel has been seeing mental health doctors for the past three months, according to Samsel.

One student told a sheriff’s deputy that Samsel had manhandled him and kicked him in the testicles during class while the politician was working as a substitute teacher, according to an affidavit.

On Tuesday, Samsel gave up his state substitute teacher license.

Following what the local prosecutor described as “rude, insulting, or angry” interactions with two students, ages 15 and 16, during an April 28 art class at the high school in his hometown of Wellsville, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, he faces three misdemeanor criminal charges of battery.

Samsel, a 36-year-old attorney who has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2019, has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, which each carry a maximum sentence of six months in prison. He has a court date set on Aug. 16, and he indicated in a brief interview that he is unsure how the loss of his teaching license or his mental health treatment will affect the case.

During the interview, Samsel stated, “I just felt that was the proper thing to do, that God was calling on me to do it.” “I simply hope that this brings awareness to the mental health problems that so many of us are facing.”

Christopher Scott, Samsel’s attorney, did not immediately return a call requesting comment on Wednesday. The local prosecutor, County Attorney Brandon Jones, is out of the office until next week, according to his office, and he did not immediately return a phone call.

Samsel was seen talking about suicide, God, and sex in a boisterous classroom in videos taken by kids on April 28 and provided by a parent. Samsel claimed he only "demonstrated a kick" for one boy who had disrupted class, according to the deputy's affidavit.