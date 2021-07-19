State champions in softball receive gift bags rather than trophies like the boys.

A youthful softball team had recently won the state title, but they weren’t given the same prizes as their male baseball counterparts. In fact, unlike the guys, the girls did not get any awards. The girls were given gift bags, while the boys were given trophies and medals for their age groups.

Someone spoke up for the 8U girls team from Oviedo, Florida, and they earned trophies to match those given to the boys in the Babe Ruth State Championships not long after.

The National Babe Ruth League’s vice president of operations, Rob Connor, said the league aims to prevent this problem in the future.

In an interview with Fox 35 (Orlando) this weekend, Connor stated, “We’re going to take what we learned from this and attempt to standardize awards across the board, whether it’s here in Florida or throughout the country.”

When an Orlando trophy-making company learned of the Oviedo team’s dilemma, they offered free trophies to the champions.

“Hello there. I work for United Trophy in Orlando and was aware of the news concerning the 8U girls softball team. We also sent them trophies, medals, and prizes for their coaches. They tweeted, “Of course, N/C.”

According to the TV station, Kai Esperas, a 7-year-old on the squad, remarked, “I feel amazing, it makes me enthusiastic and happy!”

The Babe Ruth League was founded in 1951 by a group of men who felt the sport of baseball needed to be grown in the youth divisions across the country. It quickly extended to include a wide range of age groups among boys, and it later expanded to include softball age groups as well. This is a condensed version of the information.