Starbucks Drone Deliveries Are Now a Thing, as Evidenced by a Viral Video

One TikTok user had her Starbucks delivered by a drone in a viral video that showed how deliveries are moving into the future.

@brithiq, a TikTok user, stunned viewers when she claimed that she was waiting for a drone to deliver her coffee on July 23.

“So I brought the kids here today to get Starbucks drone delivery,” she explained at the outset. The drone flew into view soon after, lowering a delivery bag to the ground.

@brithiq and her children rushed to get the package, which contained two Starbucks drinks.

One visitor said, “This is cool but disturbing at the same time.”

It may look like something out of a Black Mirror episode, but it’s part of the drone delivery sector, which is predicted to be worth more than $6 billion by 2026.

The drone was created by Flytrex, a Tel Aviv-based firm that is now testing its delivery system with major chain partners like as Starbucks, Pollo Loco, and McDonald’s. The service is now only offered in a few sites in North Carolina, as it was only granted permission to fly over populous areas by the Federal Aviation Administration in May.

Within a five-minute drone flight, items are delivered to pick-up locations and qualified backyards. Customers must download the Flytrex app and use it to order meals or beverages.

“At two places in North Carolina, the service is currently available to any backyard in defined zones. We’ve received the broadest FAA certification for backyard drone deliveries that we’re aware of, and we’re growing on a daily basis,” said CEO Yariv Bash.

“So far, both customers and restaurants have been really enthusiastic,” he said, adding that drones are significantly less expensive than any other on-demand delivery service.

“It’s incredible to see how much our customers value our services. People are usually ecstatic during the first few aerial deliveries, but even after the initial thrill wears off, they continue to benefit from the advantages of on-demand drone fulfillment for a long time: faster delivery times, lower prices, no need to tip, and complete privacy (no cameras on board).”

@brithiq

We tried drone delivery for the first time, and we ordered Starbucks! At the moment. This is a condensed version of the information.