Staffers from Chicago Public Schools have been fired amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with students and a cover-up.

Following an inquiry into alleged inappropriate adult connections with minors, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has terminated 12 staff employees and one volunteer from the Marine Leadership Academy in Chicago.

According to CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, several of the ousted individuals were involved in those ties. Others have been accused of helping to cover up the purported cover-up, he said.

Martinez held a news conference on Friday to reveal the findings of an inquiry undertaken by the CPS Office of Inspector General. According to Martinez, ten employees had already been fired or were in the process of being fired as of Friday morning. He noted that the three other people were still being investigated.

Martinez claimed that one of the people being probed had a sexual contact with a student. He said one staff was suspected of sexually harassing and retaliating against a student, while another was accused of grooming a student. In addition to such allegations, Martinez claims that six of the people under investigation neglected to report possible infractions.

Martinez said three of the people were still being investigated on Friday for allegedly having “inappropriate personal interactions with students.”

He stated, “I want to be clear: Failure to report misconduct is serious and a violation of district policy.”

In a thread on Twitter, CPS reaffirmed that the district has “zero tolerance for this sort of behavior” and that all staff workers linked to the probe have been fired.

“Staff are required to come out with information of inappropriate student-staff connections,” CPS tweeted. “Those found to be culpable for inappropriate behavior, as well as those who fail to report it, will be disciplined to the full extent of the law.” CPS released findings from the Office of Inspector General (OIG) this morning, outlining inappropriate connections between adults and students at one of our schools, as well as the failure of several adults to report this behavior. November 19, 2021— CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) Students were encouraged to speak out and report any suspected inappropriate behavior to the district’s Office of Student Protections.

Martinez stated that the district intends to share the investigation’s results with the Illinois. This is a condensed version of the information.