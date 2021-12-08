Staff Wanted: ‘Doesn’t Cry, Is Never Late, Has No Excuses’, according to a café sign. Blasted on the internet.

The business stated they were searching for staff members who don’t weep, are never late, and have “no excuses,” according to a café sign advertising open employment.

Jenson Titus posted a photo of the message, which bears the logo of the popular juice chain Kreation, on Twitter on Monday, where it received over 34,000 likes.

Under the company’s emblem, the complete wording reads: “Still on the lookout for that special someone. You’ve seen it…

“Actually accessible, has an open schedule, never cries, is never late, makes no excuses, works hard, isn’t a jerk, and always smiles.

“That’s the one! Do you think you’re the one? We’re looking for new employees.” “They took the sign down lol,” Titus subsequently tweeted as an update. “Am I crazy or did they just create a job need for a slave?” wrote SpencerMagne, causing quite a stir online. Dez had this to say: “This is completely predictable. Whoever wrote the sign has no regard for other people, especially those foolish enough to work for them.” Maureen Sklaroff pondered: “Sounds like a horrible workplace (no matter what, she smiles?!?!). I would not pursue their business if I lived in the region after this.” Doesn’t weep pic.twitter.com/EiFsN0A3wE — Jenson Titus (@jensontitus) is a Twitter user. 6th of December, 2021 “So seeking for a somebody with no family obligations, no education obligations, no hobbies, no medical appointments, who will never speak up for themselves to make minimum wage,” Greg Turner joked. As Evil Morty pointed out, not everyone was against the note: “Who is to blame in this note? You want someone who is always late, makes stupid excuses, and cries at least once a week? A person who does not complete the task and instead delegates it to others? Obviously, you’ve never led a team before.” Djmattyd posted a photo of the note to Reddit, captioning it, “Local ‘juicery’ seems like a true crap place to work.” Since being shared on Tuesday, it has received 6,000 upvotes.

According to the company’s website, Marjan Sarshar founded the brand in 2007 and it now has 19 locations throughout Los Angeles, however it wasn’t revealed which branch had the sign.

The QR code leads to the HR portal, which has eight open vacancies. This is a condensed version of the information.