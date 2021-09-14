Staff at a hospital are being asked to show religious exemption for the COVID vaccine by refusing Tylenol.

Conway Regional Hospital in Arkansas is allowing staff to opt out of a vaccine mandate based on religious objections, but they’re asking them to prove it by committing not to take more than 30 drugs and vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccine regulations have been implemented in health care institutions, businesses, and schools across the country, resulting in a surge in those claiming religious exemptions. Few faiths overtly oppose vaccinations, although certain religious groups have objected to vaccines being manufactured and tested using fetal cell lines, which are lab-grown fetal cells that have been aborted.

Conway Regional CEO and President Matt Troup told Little Rock-based TV station KARK that the hospital had seen an increase in religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine, with the majority claiming a concern about fetal cells. In response, the hospital established a form requiring workers to certify that they do not use any prescription or over-the-counter treatments or vaccinations that were developed using fetal cells.

Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Aspirin, Ibuprofen, Ex-Lax, Benadryl, and Claritin were among the more than 30 medications listed on the form. The hospital admitted that it wasn’t a comprehensive list, and staff had to swear that they didn’t use fetal cells in any of their products.

The form adds, “This will help to authenticate your understanding of the widespread use of fetal cells in the testing and development of common medicines and consumer products, as well as corroborate your assertion of a “sincerely held belief.”

Dr. Richard Zimmerman, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh, recognized that the subject of abortion is “contentious” and that ethical concerns over embryonic cells are fueling vaccine hesitancy in an article published on the National Institute of Health’s website. He pointed out that the abortions that resulted in the cell lines used in the COVID-19 vaccines happened decades ago, in the 1970s and 1980s.

While Zimmerman noted that he respects his patients’ immunization decisions, he argued that the two activities should be separated, calling vaccination “remote in intent and deed from…abortion that occurred more than a quarter-century ago.” He compared it to the difficulties of avoiding driving on roads that were developed with slave labor in the first place.

Troup told KARK that he believes those who said there was a problem with fetal cell lines were ignorant of the wide range of products in use. This is a condensed version of the information.