Staff at a California animal shelter have been charged after seven puppies died in the heat.

Three animal shelter employees have been charged with animal negligence in connection with the deaths of seven puppies during transit in California this summer.

Seven pit bull and Labrador puppies were discovered dead after a ride from the Central Valley to Palo Alto in the back of a van in August, prompting police to launch an inquiry.

Employees from the Pets In Need Palo Alto animal shelter were transporting the puppies because other shelters were unable to accommodate them. According to police, the Palo Alto employees had planned to return them to their shelter for adoption, which is a typical procedure for the organization.

The puppies were in the van for an unknown amount of time, although the staff were gone on the transport trip for many hours in total, and a total of 27 canines, including the seven puppies from the same litter, were picked up during the day.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van utilized during the journey did not have air conditioning in its rear cargo area, according to Palo Alto police, and the personnel did not supply the dogs with water. The temperature in the Central Valley that day was between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to police.

During a stop for gas in Los Banos on the way back to Palo Alto, the staff did check on the dogs and “reported that none of the animals appeared frightened,” according to the news release.

The seven puppies were unresponsive when the employees returned to the shelter. The employees promptly sought veterinary assistance, but the puppies were unable to be revived. All of the other dogs in the cargo van made it out alive.

The matter was reported to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, and misdemeanor charges of animal abuse and neglect were filed against each of the three accused.

All of the individuals were cited and subsequently released by detectives on October 26, which is routine procedure for non-violent misdemeanors, according to police. When the employees are scheduled to appear in court is unknown.

The cause of the puppies’ deaths was not disclosed by the police.

Pets In Need released a statement in response to the killings. This is a condensed version of the information.