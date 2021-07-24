Stacy George, an Alabama GOP gubernatorial candidate, says Kay Ivey should not scold the unvaccinated.

Stacy George, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Alabama, chastised Governor Kay Ivey on Friday for “scolding” unvaccinated people for contributing to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

George, an Alabama correctional officer who declared his candidacy against Ivey earlier this month, responded to Ivey’s statement on Thursday that “it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated persons” for the rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday in Birmingham, Ivey said, “Let’s be really clear about this subject.” “The new cases of COVID are due to people who have not been immunized. Unvaccinated people account for nearly all new hospitalizations. People who have not been vaccinated are most likely to die. These people have chosen a miserable life of self-inflicted suffering.”

“People are expected to have common sense,” she continued, adding, “It’s the unvaccinated who are letting us down.” I’ve done everything I can think of. I can motivate you to achieve something, but I can’t compel you to look after yourself.”

In reaction, George stated on Friday that he has not received a coronavirus vaccine and that Ivey’s remarks were disrespectful to others who may not want to obtain the vaccine for a variety of reasons.

According to AL.com, George said in a statement, “I am one of those non-vaccinated folks whom Governor Ivey just admonished.”

“Unlike Governor Ivey, I appreciate everyone who receives the vaccine, as well as those who, like me, choose not to receive it for a variety of reasons. A governor should never dismiss the opinions of those who disagree with her.”

George told the news source that he hasn’t been vaccinated since he got the virus last year and feels he has natural antibodies to fight off infection. Regardless of a prior infection, the GOP contender said he would probably not get the vaccination, partially because he believes he is not in a high-risk category for developing a major illness.

“I just don’t see the point in vaccinating healthy people like myself,” George remarked. “And that is my point of view. Those who choose not to be vaccinated, however, have my respect. It’s only a matter of personal preference. He went on to say, “It’s kind of like how free capitalism works in Alabama.”

Both Republicans’ views come at a time when Alabama is experiencing a rise in new residents. This is a condensed version of the information.