Stacey Abrams’might very well be better’ than Republican Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor, according to Trump.

Former President Donald Trump said at a rally in Georgia on Saturday night that he prefers Democratic voting rights champion Stacey Abrams to incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp for governor of the southern state.

After Georgia voted blue for President Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election, Kemp garnered Trump’s ire. Kemp was reportedly urged by Trump to seek to override Georgia voters’ will, but the Republican governor refused to back the former president’s efforts.

“Of fact, if you want to know the truth, I think having her [Abrams] could be better than having your current governor,” Trump told rallygoers in Perry. “It might be a lot worse.”

“Would you like to take his place, Stacey?” Former Republican President George W. Bush enquired. “It doesn’t bother me.”

Kemp’s press secretary was contacted for comment by this publication, but no response was received right away.

In a Friday interview, the former president called Kemp a “disaster” and said he was a “disaster” on the John Fredericks Radio Show on Real America’s Voice.

“Kemp is a calamity. He’s a complete mess. He mentions elections… He went to great lengths to ensure that we lost the election. Trump described him as “awful.”

He went on to say, “Brian Kemp has not done the job, far worse than not doing the job.” Trump went on to say that Kemp is a “Democrat disguised as a Republican.”

The Washington Post reported in early December 2020 that Trump called Kemp in an attempt to invalidate Georgia’s election results. According to reports, the former president asked Georgia’s Republican governor to summon a special session of the legislature to vote to reverse the election results. When Kemp refused to cooperate, Trump publicly chastised the Republican official.

“In the instance of Governor Kemp, he was in last place or close to last place. Trump told right-wing news source Newsmax in early March, “I endorsed him, he won the election, and he was clearly not very helpful for the Republican Party, to put it gently.”

“So I believe that was an endorsement that harmed us, but that happens,” he explained.

Kemp is up for re-election in 2022, and Abrams might be his Democratic opponent.