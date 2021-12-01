Stacey Abrams wants a rematch and has announced her candidacy for Georgia Governor against Brian Kemp.

Stacey Abrams, a Democrat, is running for governor of Georgia again, perhaps facing Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in 2022.

After narrowly losing Georgia’s governor election to Kemp in 2018, it was widely expected that Abrams will seek for office again. The margin of victory was less than 60,000 votes, and Abrams originally refused to surrender, citing widespread voting suppression as a reason. Kemp, who was the secretary of state at the time and was in control of elections, disputed the allegations.

Abrams announced her candidacy for governor in her first campaign video on Wednesday, saying, “Opportunity in our state shouldn’t be defined by ZIP code, background, or access to power.”

“Leadership is required if our Georgia is to go on to its next and greatest chapter,” Abrams stated. “Leaders who know how to get the job done. Leadership that does not seek credit for its accomplishments without equally accepting responsibilities. Leadership that recognizes the genuine extent of people’s suffering and has concrete plans in place.” Even though Abrams hadn’t entered the race yet, Kemp launched his reelection campaign with a rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and an ad attacking her and “the liberal mob.”

Abrams has been one of the nation’s leading voting rights activists since the last gubernatorial election. In the 2020 presidential election, she helped Georgia turn blue, as Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the Peach State in over three decades.

In a special election in 2021, the state flipped both of its U.S. Senate seats, with Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock winning. The two representatives gave Democrats a slim majority in the parliament, which was evenly divided.

Kemp was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on Abrams’ entry into the race, but no response was received before publication.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.