Stacey Abrams ‘Never’ Holds Office, So David Perdue is Running for Governor of Georgia.

After losing his reelection to the United States Senate last year, Republican David Perdue is competing for Georgia’s highest office.

Perdue declared on Monday that he will run against GOP incumbent Brian Kemp in a primary to “ensure Stacey Abrams never becomes Georgia’s governor.”

In a video statement, Perdue added, “To fight back, we simply have to be unified.” “Unfortunately, Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to responsible for our current division. Look, I’m a big fan of Brian. This isn’t about him; it’s about the fact that he has failed us all and cannot win in November.” Abrams, a Democrat, declared last week that she would run for governor of Georgia. Following an acrimonious 2018 gubernatorial contest between her and Kemp, her bid sets up a potential rematch.

Abrams has been one of the country’s foremost voting rights activists since that election. She said she was running for governor in 2022 “because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be dictated by ZIP code, background, or access to power,” in her debut campaign video. Perdue’s arrival into the race heats up the Republican primary in a state that went blue in the presidential election last year and a special Senate election in January. In that contest, Perdue was defeated by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

His loss, together with that of fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler to Democrat Raphael Warnock, gave Democrats a slim majority in the Senate. Perdue has been dubbed “the man who cost Republicans the Senate” by Kemp’s campaign. “Perdue’s sole purpose for running is to comfort his own bruised ego after his campaign for U.S. Senate failed to excite people at the ballot box—twice,” said Cody Hall, Kemp’s campaign’s director of communications, in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

“Governor Kemp has a track record of fighting the extreme left to put hardworking Georgians first, whereas Perdue is best known for avoiding debates, padding his stock holdings during a pandemic, and losing elections that could have been won,” Hall added.

Kemp is already being challenged by two other Republicans. Vernon Jones, a former Georgia state representative, and Kandiss Taylor, an educator, have announced campaigns for the 2022 election.

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have slammed the sitting governor for his management of the 2020 race. Trump has made false assertions about his loss in the election.