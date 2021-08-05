Spring Break ‘Green Pill’ Overdose Deaths: Two Men Charged With Murder

The Associated Press said that two North Carolina men were accused Wednesday with the death of a 24-year-old tourist who overdosed during spring break in Miami Beach after being given a green pill with unknown contents.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer told NBC News of Miami that one of the defendants admitted to providing a woman named Christine Englehardt the green pill with the character “a30” on it. The contents of the tablet were unknown at the time, but it was later discovered to be a deadly amount of fentanyl, an opioid.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 25, both of Greensboro, North Carolina, were found guilty by a grand jury in Miami-Dade County of fentanyl-induced death of Englehardt of Richboro, Pennsylvania. According to authorities, she met the men while visiting South Beach and accompanied them to her room at the Albion Hotel.



A second first-degree murder allegation was filed against Taylor by the grand jury for selling the same opioid to Walter Riley, 21, of Chicago. The Miami Herald said that he was found unconscious on a neighboring street and died two days after Englehardt was found motionless in her hotel room.

The couple is accused of killing Englehardt with their “unlawful distribution of fentanyl” while committing sexual battery and burglary, according to the three-page grand jury report. The men are accused of stealing Englehardt’s credit cards and using them to make fraudulent purchases at SOBE Liquors and the Sugar Factory.

The charge has left Collier’s attorney, Phil Reizenstein, “stunned,” according to the Herald. He claimed the medical examiner discovered Englehardt had eaten so many different medicines that determining what caused her death was practically impossible.

“I think they’ll come to regret it,” Reizenstein predicted. “I don’t think they’ll ever be able to say she died of this by the time I’m done with them.”

Taylor’s lawyer, Liesbeth Boot, was unavailable for comment.

The men are still imprisoned in Miami. According to jail records, they were apprehended on March 21.

Surveillance video showed the guys entering the hotel with Englehardt and then leaving without her, according to authorities. Collier confessed to giving Englehardt a green pill and said they sexually attacked her in the hotel room while she was sleeping, according to the police report. This is a condensed version of the information.